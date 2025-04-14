Hundreds of hungry customers lined Lord Street this morning (April 14), for the opening of Liverpool’s first-ever Wingstop.

The American chain joins a raft of big names in Liverpool ONE, and has officially launched its new 2,906 sq. ft site at 72 Lord Street between Caffe Nero and Tortilla.

To celebrate the highly anticipated launch, following years of demand from locals, the first 100 people through the door received free chicken wings, with many queuing hours before the 11.00am opening.

Large queues formed on two sides of Lord Street with many passers by stopping to take photographs of the new site. While only 100 customers received a special card entitling them to free wings, many more waited to try the raved about chicken.

Diners can expect the full Wingstop UK menu of wings, tenders, burgers and sides, including the brand-new Hot Honey Glaze flavour, available for a limited time only.

The opening marks a major milestone for Wingstop UK, as it continues its nationwide expansion with more than 20 new sites set to open by the end of the year. Since launching in the UK in 2018, Wingstop UK has grown to 64 locations and now employs over 2,700 people.

Wingstop Liverpool is now open between 11.00am and 11.00pm daily.

Take a look at the gallery below to see the new store and the crowds of eager customers.

1 . Wingstop Liverpool. Wingstop Liverpool. | Emma Dukes / LiverpoolWorld

2 . Wingstop Liverpool Wingstop Liverpool | Emma Dukes

3 . Wingstop Liverpool Wingstop Liverpool. | Emma Dukes