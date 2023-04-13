“It’s just about having fun and it’s a fun, fun day!”

And they’re off! The Grand National Festival has officially begun. Opening Day on Thursday gave a new-look for 2023, with no dress code and a more relaxed feel than Ladies Day and the Grand Finale.

There’s a mix of seasoned National lovers and those who want to ease themselves in. With a backdrop of racing alongside live music and entertainment, there’s plenty to keep everyone happy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We headed over to Aintree Racecourse to speak to racegoers on a blustery but sunny day to ask what they’re most looking forward to at this year’s meeting.

Susan tells us what she’s looking forward to at the Grand National

Susan says: “We try and come as often as we can. Last year was obviously the first year back and free for the NHS, so, we had such a good time last year we are back!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Charlie & Emily tell us what they’re looking forward to at the Grand National

Charlie & Emily say: “Winning, having a drink, watching the racing and the sun is shining so it’s a nice day.”

Caz & Hayley tell us what they’re looking forward to at the Grand National

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caz & Hayley say: “It’s all about the day and the people. Scousers are fantastic and it’s just about having fun and it’s a fun, fun day!”

The spectators we spoke to have been enjoying themselves, and now it's been revealed how much the event benefits the economy too. According to a recent report by Liverpool John Moores University, in 2022, the event was worth over £60 million to Liverpool and the surrounding area.

For a look inside the Grand National Festival and to hear more from the spectators at Aintree watch the video at the top of this page.

Advertisement