The charity hopes that this Christmas will be a "great finale".

A community charity has announced its closure after 55 years of operation.

The Wirral Lions club, a local charity which is believed to have raised around £800,000 for good causes since its conception, has announced its decision to close next summer due to the reduced number of members and other circumstances which make it increasingly difficult for them fundraise.

The club confirmed it will still be fulfilling its Santa Runs this year - where it organises Santa to visit areas of Wirral in the run up to Christmas - but said it will be the last time they do so.

The club will close at the end of the current Lions year, which finishes on June 30 2024.

It added that it would not be holding its Bedding Plant Sale next year.

A statement posted to the club's website reads: "With great regret, Wirral Lions Club has decided to close at the end of the current Lions year on 30 June 2024. This decision has not been easy but is based on the reduced number of members and the age profile of those who remain, which make it increasingly difficult to complete fundraising activities.

"We will undertake our Santa runs as detailed on our "Where is Santa?" page opposite but we will not be operating our Bedding Plant Sale in 2024.

"We would like to thank the public, and particularly our regular supporters, for their generosity over the years, which has enabled us to provide funds to a wide range of good causes, mainly in the local area but also some further afield.

"In the 55 years of its existence, it is estimated that Wirral Lions have raised around £800,000 for charity at present day values, as well as providing practical help in so many different ways.