A small Wirral business has gone ‘cardless’ in a bold move against the ‘country going cashless’.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A small Wirral business has gone ‘cardless’ in a bold move against the ‘country going cashless’.

Secrets at No7 in Bebington shared the news on Wednesday, and said they no longer have a card machine in their cafe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on Facebook the Secrets at No7 team explained: “Good afternoon... what we are about to say we have thought long and hard about this!!! People are complaining about us a country going cashless and not to let this happen. So we have decided to go card less. So going forward will be cash only.”

They added that the option of a bank transfer will be available if needed and said they are “only a small business and the bank and card charges are ridiculous.”

Secrets at No7, Church Road. Photo: Google

The popular coffee shop is highly rated, with 4.8 stars on Google and customers quickly took to the comments to share their support.