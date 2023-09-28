Register
Wirral coffee shop adopts cash-only policy due to ‘ridiculous’ card charges

A small Wirral business has gone ‘cardless’ in a bold move against the ‘country going cashless’.

By Emma Dukes
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Secrets at No7 in Bebington shared the news on Wednesday, and said they no longer have a card machine in their cafe.

In a statement on Facebook the Secrets at No7 team explained: “Good afternoon... what we are about to say we have thought long and hard about this!!! People are complaining about us a country going cashless and not to let this happen. So we have decided to go card less. So going forward will be cash only.”

They added that the option of a bank transfer will be available if needed and said they are “only a small business and the bank and card charges are ridiculous.”

Secrets at No7, Church Road. Photo: GoogleSecrets at No7, Church Road. Photo: Google
The popular coffee shop is highly rated, with 4.8 stars on Google and customers quickly took to the comments to share their support.

  • Brenda Jones said: “Good idea.” 
  • Lisa Farrington said: “Well done! It’s very disappointing seeing places go completely cashless.”
  • Elaine Gaunt said: “Fantastic  me and my husband come in regularly and will continue to pay cash. If everyone paid cash and especially to small businesses then the government would have to think twice about their plans!! Well done.”
