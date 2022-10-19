Foxes can become especially unwell during Autumn and Winter - Wirral Fox Rescue provides 24/7 help.

Foxes are found all across the UK and are known to frequent Merseyside gardens.

Although rural foxes are often found in woodland areas and are usually shy creatures, urban foxes love to visit domestic gardens and are quite confident.

Autumn time is known as the dispersal period, with fox cubs born earlier in the year going off to find their own territory and eventualy start their own family.

Cosmo is feeling much better after Wirral Fox Rescue treated him for mange.

Unfortunately, this new found independence can pose a threat to cubs, with many becoming unwell.

LiverpoolWorld spoke to Wirral Fox Rescue about the dispersal period and the work they do to look after foxes.

Advertisement

What are the threats to foxes during Autumn?

Gray Taylor, Fox Unit Manager, told LiverpoolWorld: “Some of those dispersing will be suffering with mange and they may well appear in your yard or garden, exploring that unfamiliar territory.

Tiny had awful conjunctivitis and could barely see but is now much happier.

“Mange is a parasitic mite which if left to progress will slowly debilitate the fox, this is entirely preventable with treatment and that is where we come in.

“There has been too much suffering with mange in the fox community that has been allowed to go largely unchallenged in Wirral and we are changing that now.”

How do Wirral Fox Rescue help?

Advertisement

Gray explains: “At Wirral Fox Rescue, we operate a 24 hour fox rescue and rehabilitation unit service for sick and injured foxes in Wirral and the surrounding areas.

“We use tools such as wildlife cameras and traps to catch foxes who are struggling to survive due to illness and injury.

”We have a 24 hour ambulance service so we can act quickly for those serious cases where the foxes life may be in immediate danger, such as road traffic casualties.”

Eden was found fitting in the road and was completely blind. Wirral Fox Rescue took her in and she has regained sight.

Statistically, 1 in 3 cubs will make it to adulthood and those that do make it to adulthood live for around 18 months on average as aside from mange, the high mortality rate for foxes is a direct result of human activity.

Gray added: “We’ve treated hundreds of foxes since we started, either as patients in our fox rehabilitation unit or out in the wild, all of whom are now back out mange free living their best lives but there are many more going unnoticed who need our help before this year’s cold weather sets in.”

Advertisement

How can I help?

Signs of unwell foxes can present as bald patches, fur loss, scratching, weight loss and changes in behaviour.

It is important not to touch the fox as even when unwell, they can give a nasty bite.

Gray said: “The single best thing anyone can do to help is just to take notice of these beautiful animals and contact us at Wirral Fox Rescue if you see any signs of illness, infection or injury, however minor the symptoms may be.

“We rely on donations from the public so we can continue to provide foxes with healthcare, treatment, food and bedding during their time in rehab with us and outside in the wild.”

Wirral Fox Rescue are reachable on Facebook and Instagram and always on hand to answer any questions or concerns.

Advertisement

You can call or message their emergency number on 07900615972.