Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Who won general elections in my council area as votes are counted.

The first results are in for Wirral as counting continues across the borough.

A recent boundary review saw the removal of the Wirral South constituency and the creation of Ellesmere Port & Bromborough. Wirral South covered parts of the peninsula such as Heswall, Bebington, Clatterbridge and Bromborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bebington joined the Birkenhead constituency, while Heswall and Clatterbridge join Wirral West. Bromborough joined the new Ellesmere Port and Bromborough constituency, which covers parts of Cheshire, such as Ledsham and Wolverham, as well as two Metropolitan Borough of Wirral areas Bromborough and Eastham. The first Wirral result to be announced, Birkenhead was won by Labour’s Alison McGovern, former MP for Wirral South, with 22,468 votes, followed by Green’s Jo Bird. Next up was Ellesemere Port & Bromborough - won by Labour MP Justin Madders, followed by Reform UK’s Michael Christopher Aldred.

Next was Wirral West, often considered the least safe Labour seat on the Wirral. Once again held by Labour, new MP Matthew Patrick will represent the constituency with 23,156 votes.

And finally, long-standing Labour MP Angela Eagle will continue to represent Wallasey, after winning xx votes. Representing by Eagle since 1992, Wallasey was once a Conservative stronghold.

Birkenhead results

Turnout: 55.4%

Labour - Alison McGovern - 22,468 Green - Jo Bird - 8,670 Reform UK - Tony Stanley - 6,142 Conservative - Sarah Payne - 3,238 Liberal Democrat - Stuart Kelly - 2,292 Freedom Alliance - Catherine Evans - 324

Loading....

Ellesmere Port & Bromborough results

Turnout: 59.49%

Labour - Justin Madders - 24,186 Reform UK - Michael Christopher Aldred - 7,278 Conservative - Lee Evans - 5,210 Green Party - Harry Ross Gorman - 2,706 Liberal Democrats - Christopher David Carubia - 2,328 Independent - Ruth Kathleen Boulton - 256

Wirral West results

Turnout: 68.83%

Labour - Matthew Patrick - 23,156 Conservative - Jenny Johnson - 13,158 Reform UK - Ken Ferguson - 6,422 Green - Gail Jenkinson - 4,160 Liberal Democrat - Peter Reisdorf - 3,055

Counting is underway. | Ernesto Rogata

Wallasey results