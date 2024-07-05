Wirral general election results 2024: Labour stands strong and Reform UK gains traction
and live on Freeview channel 276
The first results are in for Wirral as counting continues across the borough.
A recent boundary review saw the removal of the Wirral South constituency and the creation of Ellesmere Port & Bromborough. Wirral South covered parts of the peninsula such as Heswall, Bebington, Clatterbridge and Bromborough.
Bebington joined the Birkenhead constituency, while Heswall and Clatterbridge join Wirral West. Bromborough joined the new Ellesmere Port and Bromborough constituency, which covers parts of Cheshire, such as Ledsham and Wolverham, as well as two Metropolitan Borough of Wirral areas Bromborough and Eastham. The first Wirral result to be announced, Birkenhead was won by Labour’s Alison McGovern, former MP for Wirral South, with 22,468 votes, followed by Green’s Jo Bird. Next up was Ellesemere Port & Bromborough - won by Labour MP Justin Madders, followed by Reform UK’s Michael Christopher Aldred.
Next was Wirral West, often considered the least safe Labour seat on the Wirral. Once again held by Labour, new MP Matthew Patrick will represent the constituency with 23,156 votes.
And finally, long-standing Labour MP Angela Eagle will continue to represent Wallasey, after winning xx votes. Representing by Eagle since 1992, Wallasey was once a Conservative stronghold.
Birkenhead results
Turnout: 55.4%
- Labour - Alison McGovern - 22,468
- Green - Jo Bird - 8,670
- Reform UK - Tony Stanley - 6,142
- Conservative - Sarah Payne - 3,238
- Liberal Democrat - Stuart Kelly - 2,292
- Freedom Alliance - Catherine Evans - 324
Loading....
Ellesmere Port & Bromborough results
Turnout: 59.49%
- Labour - Justin Madders - 24,186
- Reform UK - Michael Christopher Aldred - 7,278
- Conservative - Lee Evans - 5,210
- Green Party - Harry Ross Gorman - 2,706
- Liberal Democrats - Christopher David Carubia - 2,328
- Independent - Ruth Kathleen Boulton - 256
Wirral West results
Turnout: 68.83%
- Labour - Matthew Patrick - 23,156
- Conservative - Jenny Johnson - 13,158
- Reform UK - Ken Ferguson - 6,422
- Green - Gail Jenkinson - 4,160
- Liberal Democrat - Peter Reisdorf - 3,055
Wallasey results
- Labour - Angela Eagle - 24,674
- Reform UK - David Burgess-Joyce - 6,678
- Conservative - Robbie Lammas - 4,987
- Green - Jane Turner - 3,905
- Liberal Democrat - Vicky Downie - 1,843
- Workers Party of Britain - Philip Bimpson - 462
- Freedom Alliance - Ian Pugh - 197
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.