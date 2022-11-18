Light up a Life offers a beautiful way to remember lost loved ones during the Christmas period.

Light up a Life has become an established part of Wirral life over the past 26 years and after a break of two years, Wirral Hospice St John’s will once again be inviting people into the hospice grounds to observe the annual lights switch-on.

Since 1996, the people of Wirral have joined together to switch on 10,000 beautiful lights around the hospice gardens and trees. Each light represents a lost loved one and offers family and friends a way to remember them together.

Due to covid-19, the last two years have seen remote viewing of the lights, however, the hospice is excited to invite the public to see the beauty in real life.

On Sunday December 11, at 5.30pm, Mike Hall, and his three sons, Josh, Harry and Freddie, will switch on the glittering lights which will shine out brightly from the trees and buildings in and around Wirral Hospice St John’s every evening throughout Christmas time.

Mike and his family will dedicate the switch-on to the memory of his wife, and the boys’ mum, Becky Hall, who was cared for at the hospice in 2021. He said: ““What a privilege for us to be asked to switch on the Wirral Hospice St John’s Light up a Life lights.

“Becky touched so many lives in her 47 years, she was adored by her friends and family and had that special ability to light up a room wherever she went, so it seemsespecially appropriate and a lovely tribute. Becky would be so delighted and honoured.”

Sponsoring a light

Sponsoring a light is a minimum donation of £5 and allows people to look up at the lights and think of those they have lost or who are currently hospice patients. All donations go towards funding the hospice’s medical and nursing services.

Those who sponsor a light have the name of the person they are remembering entered into the hospice’s books of honour which will be available to view on the evening of the service or, a personal copy can be pre-ordered - the names will also be available to view online.

Light up a Life 2022 tree decoration.

There is also the opportunity to buy an attractive silver heart-shaped tree decoration keepsake, with a small star adornment, inscribed with the words, ‘Light up a Life’. Each year, the decoration changes design, with last year’s being a golden star.

Julia Evans, the hospice’s Fundraising Development Manager said, “Light up a Life will once again bring people together to remember our loved ones and reflect the loss we all feel, especially around Christmas time. Our whole Wirral community is always so generous in supporting the hospice.

