A Wirral landlord has become the first in the region to be served with a Banning Order, after failure to comply with notices issued to fix hazards that were risking tenant safety.

Frank Morrow from New Brighton received the order on January 10, not only banning him from letting property, but also prohibiting him from being involved in letting agency or property management work in England for three years.

Wirral Council pursued the action against Mr Morrow due to his failing to licence properties that were required to be licenced and failure to comply with notices issued to him to remedy hazards that were risking the safety of his tenants.

This is the first Banning Order obtained by any council in the Liverpool City Region and currently the only Banning Order secured under the Housing and Planning Act 2016 in the North West Region.

Mr Morrow was previously prosecuted by Wirral Council on two separate occasions for failing to comply with improvement notices served on him for poor housing conditions and failing to obtain Selective Licences for both his rental properties situated in Birkenhead Road, Seacombe.

After he was first prosecuted, Mr Morrow was added to the national Rogue Landlord Database to ensure that other local authorities are aware of his conviction to consider whether he should be involved in the letting of properties in other areas of the country.

Councillor Tony Jones, Chair of Economy Regeneration & Housing Committee, said: The majority of landlords in Wirral provide decent and safe homes for their tenants – however, a minority continue to exploit their tenants and let sub-standard housing.

“This case demonstrates that the council will take firm action against rogue landlords, and we will use all the powers available to stop criminal landlords from operating in Wirral.”