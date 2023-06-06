A Wirral takeaway has been hit with a zero star food hygiene rating, after being visited by environmental health officers in April.

Victoria Kebab & Pizza House on Bebington Road has 4.1 out of 5 stars on Google, from 152 reviews, however, the latest food hygiene report suggests it is not operating as well as it should be, with ‘urgent improvement’ needed key areas.

Details of the inspection on April 24 have just been released and show environmental health officials had major concerns over cleanliness and the condition of facilities, plus food safety.

On the menu: The takeaway serves up a range of fast-food dishes, including burgers, pizzas and kebabs. A full meal costs around £6-£10.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in the following areas:

Hygienic food handling - rated as 'urgent improvement necessary'.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - rated as 'urgent improvement necessary.'

Management of food safety - rated as 'urgent improvement necessary.'

Victoria Kebab & Pizza House. Image: Google Street View