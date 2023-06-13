A 17-year-old boy from Wirral has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a young girl under the age of 16 after threatening her with a knife.

The boy, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday and will serve time at a Young Offenders Institute. He was also given an eight-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard that in November last year the offender lured his young victim (who has lifelong anonymity) into his home, where he raped her and threatened her with a knife.

Detective Constable Barry Woodbridge said: “This was a particularly horrendous attack as the teenage offender lured the vulnerable child into his home address. The young victim was extremely brave to come forward and assist the police. I would like to praise the courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation.”

DC Woodbridge, who was in charge of the police investigation, added:“This sentencing shows that violence against women and girls will simply not be tolerated, and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Specially Trained Officer Jessica Graham, added: “We have specialist officers who are dedicated to investigating these crimes, bringing those responsible before the courts and ultimately protecting young people from unimaginable suffering.”

Help and advice: If you are a child or young person suffering sexual or physical abuse, the following organisations can also provide help and support: