A 17-year-old boy from Wirral has been sentenced to five years in prison for raping a young girl under the age of 16 after threatening her with a knife.
The boy, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions, was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday and will serve time at a Young Offenders Institute. He was also given an eight-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court heard that in November last year the offender lured his young victim (who has lifelong anonymity) into his home, where he raped her and threatened her with a knife.
Detective Constable Barry Woodbridge said: “This was a particularly horrendous attack as the teenage offender lured the vulnerable child into his home address. The young victim was extremely brave to come forward and assist the police. I would like to praise the courage and dignity she has shown throughout the investigation.”
DC Woodbridge, who was in charge of the police investigation, added:“This sentencing shows that violence against women and girls will simply not be tolerated, and we will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to justice.”
Specially Trained Officer Jessica Graham, added: “We have specialist officers who are dedicated to investigating these crimes, bringing those responsible before the courts and ultimately protecting young people from unimaginable suffering.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Help and advice: If you are a child or young person suffering sexual or physical abuse, the following organisations can also provide help and support:
- NSPCC – call 0808 800 5000 or e-mail [email protected]
- Childline – call 0800 1111
- You can report rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences anonymously here: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences/how-to-report-rape-sexual-assault-other-sexual-offences/
- There is a lot of support available from specialist officers within Merseyside Police and through the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Victim Care Merseyside service delivered jointly by two registered charities.
- In Liverpool, Sefton and Wirral, support is provided by Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (RASA) Merseyside who are available on 0151 558 1801 and, in St Helens and Knowsley, by the Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre (RASASC) Cheshire and Merseyside who can be contacted on 01925 221 546 or 0330 363 0063