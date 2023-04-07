Wirral toddler named as runner in the Grand National

One-year-old Frankie is the honorary 41st runner in the world-famous horse race.

A Wirral-born toddler has been named as the honorary 41st runner in next weekend’s Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

One-year-old Frankie was born with a rare condition called gastroschisis - meaning his bowels were outside his stomach - and had to be rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital for life-saving surgery within hours of his birth.

His battle to overcome the condition has been labelled ‘inspirational’ by record-breaking jockey Rachael Blackmore, who met with Frankie and his mum Jessica to present them with tickets to the world-famous horse race.

Blackmore, who became the first female jockey to win the Grand National in 2021, said: “It was a privilege to meet them both. Frankie and his mum Jessica are truly inspirational in the way they have faced up to the challenges life has presented them with.”

Frankie’s fight: Gastroschisis is a rare condition which affects only one in 3,000 babies. Following his birth at Wirral’s Arrowe Park Hospital Frankie was taken to Alder Hey for an hour-long specialist operation. He was separated from his mum until she was discharged the following day.

The tradition of naming and honorary runner in the Grand National began in 2017 and builds on the 21-year link between Aintree Racecourse owners The Jockey Club and Alder Hey.