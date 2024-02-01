Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved village chip shop is set to close as 'exciting news' has been announced.

The Green Hut on the Moreton Shore is one of the best known chippies on the Wirral, and has even received the patronage of St Helens-born comedian and actor Johnny Vegas who said the food was 'spot on' and 'as good as everyone says it is' when he visited last January.

However, the Green Hut is now set to close down from 6pm on Friday for approximately two weeks for refurbishment and a kitchen refit. The roof of the fish and chip shop will also be replaced during the works.

No exact reopening date has been given for the Green Hut, though the owners said the completed works will mean that the 'food we produce is better than ever'.

Johnny Vegas at The Green Hut in January last year

The Green Hut said: "After Friday we will be closed for approximately 2 weeks for a much needed kitchen re-fit and refurbishment! Our hard worked frying range is going into retirement to be replaced with a brand new one, along with a brand new kitchen.