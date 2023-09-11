Register
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Wirral volunteer group smash fundraising target for world’s first publicly-funded park

Birkenhead Park is currently on a tentative shortlist for UNESCO World Heritage status and could see more than 5,000,000 visitors per year.

By Ed Barnes
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A group of Wirral volunteers aiming to improve a beautiful park have raised 13 times their original goal.

The Friends of Birkenhead Park are a group of volunteers working with Wirral Council staff to look after Birkenhead Park which first opened in 1847. The park is sometimes known as the People’s Garden and is the first publicly-funded park in the world.

The park is currently on a tentative shortlist for UNESCO World Heritage status. If it gets this award, the park is expected to get more than 5m visitors a year, up from nearly 2m currently.

Most Popular

Where the money will go: To improve the park, the Friends group set up a fundraiser to reach a target of £1,000 which was being match funded by Aviva Community Fund and the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund. They have now raised a total of £13,340.

The money will go towards improving biodiversity in the park, planting new wildflower meadows, as well as raising income for new equipment to support the Friends in their efforts both in the park and the Edward Kemp community garden.

A community event held in the Edward Kemp garden by the Friends of Birkenhead Park. Photo by Sheila Blair-LeaA community event held in the Edward Kemp garden by the Friends of Birkenhead Park. Photo by Sheila Blair-Lea
A community event held in the Edward Kemp garden by the Friends of Birkenhead Park. Photo by Sheila Blair-Lea

What’s been said: Graham Arnold, chair of the Friends group, said this was their first experience with crowdfunding and a recognition of both their work and the importance of the park both on the Wirral and nationally.

He said: “It makes it all worthwhile. We are committed to the park. We want to support Wirral Council with the ambition to get World Heritage Status. Obviously as a small volunteer group of a certain age, there is only a certain amount we can do but the important thing is that we are doing it. We believe in the park and hopefully we can get more volunteers to join us.”

Mr Arnold said they might now be able to do more work in the park and “bring a bit of colour” back into it but will work closely with Wirral Council staff to ensure no changes impact the park’s chances of getting world heritage status.

He said: “We do not want to do anything with the best intentions that might compromise that inclusion in the list. The first thing we are looking at is a wildflower meadow next to the (Victorian) ticket office. That is in the buffer zone for the proposed World Heritage site so it is not an integral part of the park itself.”

Birkenhead Park volunteer Ian Wood. Photo by Edward BarnesBirkenhead Park volunteer Ian Wood. Photo by Edward Barnes
Birkenhead Park volunteer Ian Wood. Photo by Edward Barnes

The group is also planning to provide a wildflower meadow on the former bowling green near the Grand Entrance to the park which was recently cleared. In the Edward Kemp garden, the pond area and bog garden have been improved with several large frogs found and improve water supply to all parts of the garden.

Cllr George Davies, who chairs the committee overseeing the park, said the Friends were vital, adding: “People do not understand how much history there is in that park. There are about 50 helpers in the park now and without them I don’t know where we would be. They are vital to the park and they are vital in what we are trying to do in getting the (UNESCO) award.

“I am highly delighted with the park. It’s in beautiful condition and anything that can bring in more cash and more volunteers, I am 100% behind it.”

Related topics:Volunteers