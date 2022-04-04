“Life is for living,” says centenarian Marjorie Hodnett.

A 108-year-old women has shared her five rules for a long life but admitted: “I don’t think I’ve stuck to them entirely!”

Marjorie Hodnett, known fondly by all as Auntie Marj, is one of a select group of just 50 centenarians in the UK.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formby’s oldest resident celebrated her birthday on April 1 and was treated to a garden party complete with afternoon tea and entertainment from vintage singer the Golden Age Songbird.

Auntie Marj said: “Life is for living and I am very happy here at Formby Manor care centre.

“In life, I believe that you should do all the good that you can, by all the means that you can, in all the ways you can, in all the places you can, to all the people you can, as long as ever you can.

“They are five good rules to live by – but I don’t think I’ve stuck to them entirely!”

Marjorie Hodnett, 108, cuts her birthday cake

Auntie Marj’s family joined her birthday celebrations with fellow residents and friends at Formby Manor to spend the afternoon with her and enjoyed celebrating with fizz and cake.

Auntie Marj was born in Harlesden, London, and lived with husband Stanley in Wembley and Harrow before he sadly passed away in 1955 after 14 years of marriage.

The following year, Auntie Marj married Hugh, Stanley’s brother, who died in 1958 leaving Auntie Marj widowed for the second time at the age of 45.

Just before Hugh passed away, the couple had moved to Sidbury in Devon in 1956 where Auntie Marj was a teacher in a primary school for 23 years.

Marjorie Hodnett with her family, David, Maggie and Grace.

Finally, Auntie Marj moved to Formby Manor to be nearer to her family.