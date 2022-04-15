The woman had to be freed by emergency services after the vehicle came to rest on its roof.

A 70-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after ploughing her car into gravestones at a Merseyside cemetery.

The pensioner had to be freed by emergency services after her Mini Countryman was found flipped onto its roof at Landican Cemetery, Wirral, at around 9:00pm on Thursday.

Landican Cemetery, Wirral. Image: Google

Merseyside Police confirmed that the woman from Wirral was arrested over the crash, and is currently in custody.

Wirral Council have temporarily shut the cemetery, saying:” Due to an ongoing police incident some sections of Landican Cemetery remain closed off.

“We are very sorry for this inconvenience and will keep you updated as we have more information.”

A Mersesyside Police statement read: "Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended and safely removed the driver from the vehicle. A 70-year-old woman from Wirral was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or call 101 with log 1036 of Thursday 14 April.