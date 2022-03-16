Woman charged with murder after man stabbed in Old Swan street

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in the street in Old Swan.
The 39-year-old man, from Knotty Ash, was discovered at around 8.55pm in Rock Grove and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Learna Cheng, 25, of Rock Grove, Liverpool, was arrested by police and has now been charged with murder.
She was remanded in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.
Cheng who was found with stab wounds in a house on the same street, was charged by police after being treated in hospital.
In a statement, Merseyside Police said the investigation is still in the very early stages and detectives are keeping an open mind.
CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are being conducted in the Rock Grove area.
Chief inspector Jim Wilde said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.
“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Rock Grove between 8.30pm and 9pm to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.
“It is vital that people with information, no matter how small, to please contact us as it might be vital to the investigation.”