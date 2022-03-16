Woman charged with murder after man stabbed in Old Swan street

A woman who was found with multiple stab wounds in a nearby house has been charged by police.

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death in the street in Old Swan.

The 39-year-old man, from Knotty Ash, was discovered at around 8.55pm in Rock Grove and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Learna Cheng, 25, of Rock Grove, Liverpool, was arrested by police and has now been charged with murder.

She was remanded in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

Cheng who was found with stab wounds in a house on the same street, was charged by police after being treated in hospital.

TODO: define component type table

TODO: define component type table

A general view of Rock Grove, Old Swan, Liverpool. Image: Google

In a statement, Merseyside Police said the investigation is still in the very early stages and detectives are keeping an open mind.

CCTV and house-to-house inquiries are being conducted in the Rock Grove area.

Chief inspector Jim Wilde said: “This was a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Rock Grove between 8.30pm and 9pm to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.