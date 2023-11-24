Woman charged with murder as Bootle stab victim named

The 44-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he sadly died.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been charged with the murder after 44-year-old Gerard Hand was fatally stabbed in Bootle on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were called to an address on Church Walk at around 7.45am and Mr Hand was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he sadly died.

Amanda McDonnell, 43, has been charged with his murder and will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday (25 November). A 42-year-old man from Bootle, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon was put in place on Church Walk while crime scene investigators carried out forensic examinations. CCTV and house-to-house inquiries were also conducted in the area.