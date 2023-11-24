Woman charged with murder as Bootle stab victim named
The 44-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he sadly died.
A woman has been charged with the murder after 44-year-old Gerard Hand was fatally stabbed in Bootle on Wednesday morning. Emergency services were called to an address on Church Walk at around 7.45am and Mr Hand was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but he sadly died.
Amanda McDonnell, 43, has been charged with his murder and will appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday (25 November). A 42-year-old man from Bootle, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
A police cordon was put in place on Church Walk while crime scene investigators carried out forensic examinations. CCTV and house-to-house inquiries were also conducted in the area.
Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dyer said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Church Walk this morning between 7am and 8am this morning to please get in touch. You may have seen or heard something suspicious which has led to this tragic incident.”