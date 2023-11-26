Woman dies after being hit by car on Sefton Road
A woman has died after being hit by a car in Litherland.
At around 5.00pm on Thursday (November 23), Merseyside Police received reports that a woman had been involved in a collision with a white SEAT Leon on Sefton Road, near its junction with Alexandra Mount. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.
An 81-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition but police have confirmed that she died from her injuries on Saturday afternoon. Her family are being supported by specially trained officers.
Merseyside Police are now appealing for any witnesses, CCTV, doorbell and dash camera footage which may assist with their ongoing investigation.
Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the ladies family at this extremely difficult time who are being supported by specially trained officers. It is vital that my team get answers for them, so they can understand what happened on Thursday evening. "We continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident and I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed it or who has any information, to please contact our team. "We also urge those who live in the area or who were driving past to check your CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage as it may have captured the incident, without you being aware. Any information no matter how small could help the investigation.” Contacting Merseyside Police: Call the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747 or [email protected] or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 23001179213. You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.