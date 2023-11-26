Woman dies after being hit by car on Sefton Road

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, Lead Investigating Officer from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the ladies family at this extremely difficult time who are being supported by specially trained officers. It is vital that my team get answers for them, so they can understand what happened on Thursday evening. "We continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident and I am appealing directly to anyone who witnessed it or who has any information, to please contact our team. "We also urge those who live in the area or who were driving past to check your CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage as it may have captured the incident, without you being aware. Any information no matter how small could help the investigation.” Contacting Merseyside Police: Call the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747 or [email protected] or contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 23001179213. You can also pass information via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.