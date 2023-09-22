Register
Woman dies after falling into water at Liverpool’s Albert Dock

A dozen emergency vehicles attended the scene and the popular nightlife spot was cordoned off.

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
A woman in her 60s has died after falling into the water at Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene near Revolution de Cuba at around 7.15pm on Thursday night and pulled the woman from the cold water.

She was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead. Merseyside Police say her next of kin has been informed.

Emergency vehicles from Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, North West Ambulance Service and the coastguard attended and the area - a popular spot full of bars and restaurants - was cordoned off for about an hour.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

