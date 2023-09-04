Woman found guilty of murder of Dylan Bacon in Old Swan
Lea Rose Cheng stabbed 39-year-old Dylan Bacon in the head and torso at a block of flats.
Mr Bacon was found by police outside a block of flats in Rock Grove bleeding from a series of serious injuries. Officers administered CPR in the street but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post mortem following the attack on the night of March 14, 2022, found he had suffered eight incised wounds to his head and torso and had died from a stab wound to the chest.
A ‘trail of blood’ led to the house of Lea Rose Cheng, 27, of Rock Grove, where officers found blood and a large bloodstained knife. She was arrested and charged with the murder of Mr Bacon.
Cheng pleaded not guilty to his murder, but on Monday, September 2, she was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court. She will be sentenced at 2pm on Friday, September 8.
Dave Brunskill, Head of the Homicide Support Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to convey that our thoughts are very much with Dylan’s family. It has been heart-breaking for them to relive his final moments during this trial.
“As the jury heard, Dylan’s tragically died at the hands of Cheng and she pleaded not guilty to his murder. This prolonged the agony for his family who had to endure a month-long trial hearing about the events of that fatal night.
“Nothing will bring Dylan back to them, but I hope that this conviction will give his family a sense of justice.”