Lea Rose Cheng was found guilty of the murder of Dylan Bacon earlier this week and sentenced on Friday.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman who stabbed 39-year-old Dylan Bacon to death in Old Swan last year has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years for his murder.

Lea Rose Cheng, 27, of Rock Grove, showed no emotion as the sentence was delivered at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday and she was led down to the cells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Bacon was found by police outside a block of flats in Rock Grove bleeding from a series of serious injuries. Officers administered CPR in the street but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem following the attack on the night of March 14, 2022, found he had suffered eight incised wounds to his head and torso and had died from a stab wound to the chest.

Lea Rose Cheng was found guilty of the murder of Dylan Bacon in Old Swan. Image: Merseyside Police

A ‘trail of blood’ led to the house of Cheng, where officers found blood and a large bloodstained knife. She was arrested and charged with the murder of Mr Bacon.

Cheng, who has no previous convictions, pleaded not guilty to his murder, but on Monday, September 4, she was found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court. On Friday, Judge Neil Flewitt sentenced her to life in prison, to serve a minimum of 16 years.

Dylan Bacon was stabbed and killed in Old Swan last year. Image: Merseyside Police

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dave Brunskill, Head of the Homicide Support Unit at Merseyside Police said: “Nobody can begin to understand the impact of Dylan’s sudden death has had on his family and friends. Dylan died in the street with serious stab wounds.

“We are committed to making sure people are spared the pain that Dylan’s family have endured. And although Dylan was stabbed inside Cheng’s home, we will continue our work with our partners to ensure we deter offenders and educate people about the dangers of using knives as weapons.