News bulletin: A&E targets at NHS Hospital trusts, Consultation on women’s safety, New art installation at Liverpool Cathedral

🚨 A consultation aimed at gaining a wider understanding of how safe women and girls feel in the areas where they live, work and socialise is underway. The survey, compiled in consultation with partners, including Liverpool City Council, will further develop and build on the work to engage with women and girls to tackle violence against them.

🏥 Officials have revealed that only one Merseyside hospital trust is hitting A&E wait time targets. The standard target is 95% of patients admitted to hospital, transferred to another provider or discharged within four hours. Wirral Community Health And Care NHS Foundation was the only trust to beat the target.

Advertisement

Advertisement