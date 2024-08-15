Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The historic local gem is the oldest independent cinema in Liverpool, but closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020 after first opening them in 1927.

There is new hope for Liverpool’s oldest independent cinema which closed to the public more than four years ago.

Woolton Picture House, located on Mason Street in Woolton Village, closed in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after its closure, a fundraiser was launched and more than £20,000 was raised in a bid to revive the historic local gem.

Despite the success of the GoFundMe page, the cinema - which first opened on December 26 1927 - has remained shut ever since, leaving local residents concerned it was lost forever.

But, in a statement on Monday (August 12) - the first update in almost two years - a spokesperson for Woolton Picture House revealed work has been going on ‘behind the scenes’ and plans for its revival have been submitted to the council.

The statement reads: “To all our valued customers, We know you have all been awaiting a further update regarding the progress of Woolton Picture House and we are appreciative of your patience.

Woolton Picture House, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

“We have been working behind the scenes on exciting plans for Woolton Picture House. We are pleased to announce that we have recently submitted a planning application to Liverpool City Council.

“The application includes plans to sensitively transform Woolton Picture House into a sustainable cinema and cultural events space in the heart of Woolton Village. By making a range of enhancements and improvements to our building we plan to create a vibrant, accessible and inclusive space that may be enjoyed for many years to come.”

According to the planning documents, the roof of the cinema would be replaced and new solar panels would be installed, as well as new ramped access and refurbishment of signage. ‘Minor’ external alterations would be made, following the removal of the existing front steps.

While some local residents responded positively to the update, others remain apprehensive, with one one noting, “I’ll believe it when I see it,” and another adding, “I won’t hold my breath”.

The plans will now be considered by Liverpool City Council and hopefully, there could be a future for Woolton Picture House.