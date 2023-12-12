Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on Liverpool's new world-class film and television studio has officially started.

Developers Capital&Centric are working with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Liverpool City Council to transform the derelict Littlewoods building on Edge Lane into a Hollywood-ready destination.

A remediation team has today (December 12) started on site, with the first step aiming to prepare the buildings for repurposing and restoration. This first phase of work – expected to run until next summer - will pave the way for main contractors to move in, with two new 20,000sq.ft studios for big budget productions the first to be constructed on the neighbouring land.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has committed up to £17m to develop The Depot – two film and TV studios now open off Liverpool’s Edge Lane and managed by Liverpool Film Office - and larger studios in the adjacent Littlewoods building as part of a Mayor Rotheram’s vision to turn the city region into the ‘Hollywood of the North’.

The team gathered on site with Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, on Tuesday morning to celebrate the major milestone, with the Littlewoods Project planned to cement the city’s reputation as an international hub for film and TV production.

Mayor Rotheram said: "The past few years have seen our area become a backdrop to some of the biggest film and TV productions on our screens. It’s safe to say that we’re building an enviable reputation as the most filmed location outside of London – but I’m never content with resting on our laurels."

He added: "Today takes us one massive step closer to turning that vision into reality and staking our claim as the Hollywood of the North and I can’t wait to see this development start to take shape.”

John Moffat, Joint Managing Director of Capital&Centric, said: “Not only will The Littlewoods Project draw in productions, it will unlock opportunities in the creative sectors for locals for years to come. Having submitted detailed plans to Liverpool City Council last month, getting started on site is a major moment and the beginning of realising shared ambitions for the Littlewoods Project.

“There’s loads to be done before the main restoration can get going. The next six months will see an intensive period of remediation activity inside the iconic building, which will then pave the way for construction of the new build studios and Littlewoods’ re-birth as a cultural destination that Liverpool can rightly proud of.”

The property developers believe the £70 million project will create up to 4,000 jobs in the creative industries and submitted a planning application for the vision last month, with Liverpool City Council expected to determine the plans in early 2024.

According to Capital&Centric's proposal, the redevelopment will include: