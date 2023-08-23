Michael Jones, 26, died in hospital after he was severely injured during an incident at the site of Everton’s new stadium.

Construction has resumed at Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock following the death of a worker at the site last week.

Michael Jones, 26, was severely injured during an incident on Monday (August 14) and sadly died in hospital. His colleagues will have access to on-site counsellors as work resumes.

Everton has announced it is working with the family of Michael on an ‘appropriate and lasting tribute’ to the lifelong Blue.