Register
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Construction resumes at Bramley-Moore Dock as funeral details of killed worker announced

Michael Jones, 26, died in hospital after he was severely injured during an incident at the site of Everton’s new stadium.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:22 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:35 BST

Construction has resumed at Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock following the death of a worker at the site last week.

Michael Jones, 26, was severely injured during an incident on Monday (August 14) and sadly died in hospital. His colleagues will have access to on-site counsellors as work resumes.

Everton has announced it is working with the family of Michael on an ‘appropriate and lasting tribute’ to the lifelong Blue.

A requiem mass for Micheal will be held at St Joseph and St Laurence church, Kirkby, on Friday 8 September at 1pm. This will be followed by a final farewell at Anfield Crematorium.

Related topics:WorkEvertonMichael Jones