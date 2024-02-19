Worker found dead at Jaguar Land Rover plant in Halewood
A worker has been found dead at the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plant in Halewood. Merseyside Police are investigating but say the man's death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.
The on-site contractor was discovered at the Merseyside site at around 6.20am on Monday morning after what has been described as a ‘serious incident’ by JLR. The automobile manufacturer employs around 4,000 people at the plant.
A spokesperson for JLR said: "We can confirm there was a serious incident at our Halewood site this morning involving the death of an employee of one of our on-site contractors. The incident is now being investigated by Merseyside Police.
"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of our colleague at this time. We will be working closely with our contractor as well as our JLR colleagues to ensure we provide full support to employees affected by the incident."
Emergency services attended the scene at Speke Boulevard but the man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed and Merseyside Police are preparing a file for the coroner.