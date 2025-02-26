World Book Day inspiration: 21 wonderful pictures of the best costumes ideas for World Book Day 2025

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 19:59 BST

With World Book Day fast approaching, the annual quest for the perfect costume is underway for many parents.

Since its inception in 1995, children across the UK have been celebrating World Book Day by bringing their favorite literary characters to life.

This year’s event is just around the corner, taking place on Thursday, March 6.

If you’re still undecided about your child’s costume, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered.

To help spark some creativity, we’ve gathered 21 fantastic costume ideas that are sure to inspire.

From Willy Wonka to Matilda, Goldilocks to the BFG, check out our gallery below for some truly magical looks:

Willow as Matilda.

1. Matilda

Willow as Matilda. | Charlotte Emily

Oscar as Willy Wonka.

2. Willy Wonka

Oscar as Willy Wonka. | Alicia Lee

Sophia as Little Bo Peep

3. Little Bo Peep

Sophia as Little Bo Peep | Doreen Latta

Frankie as Miss Trunchbull.

4. Miss Trunchbull

Frankie as Miss Trunchbull. | Katie Whitehead

