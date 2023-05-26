The Sefton train station is thriving thanks to work with local volunteer groups.

A Merseyside train station has been named ‘best-loved’ in the North West, after making it through to the semi-finals of the World Cup of Stations.

Community Rail Network host the annual tournament, which was established in 2019, and will this year crown ‘The UK’s Best-Loved Station,’ shining a spotlight on the work of dedicated volunteers.

Over 100 nominations from across Great Britain were whittled down to 48 in the regional group stage, and competed head-to-head in a public vote for a spot in the semi-finals on May 25.

Birkdale station, in Sefton, battled against three other North West stations - Goostley, Hindley and Runcorn - and has been crowned ‘Best-Loved in the North West’ after landing a spot in the semi-finals.

Semi-finals: Birkdale made it into the semi-finals and was placed in group three, up against Kilmarnock, Llandudno and Wemyss Bay for a place in the final. Sadly, Birkdale station did not make it through but is still the proud owner of the regional title.

Birkdale station: The Sefton train station made it into the contest, thanks to the work it has done with local volunteer groups Birkdale Civic Society and The Station Master’s House.

The two groups, along with Merseyrail, have created a community library with 5000+ books including many large print, and The Station Master’s House features a computer suite with six PCs free to use for members (and membership is free).

Final: Denmark Hill, Leamington Spa and Wemyss Bay are the three finalists, battling for the UK title. The final will take place on Friday (May 26).