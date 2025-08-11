Watch as the Red Arrows fly over a popular Merseyside beach.

The Red Arrows soared over the Merseyside coast this weekend, during their Blackpool Air Show 2025 flypast.

The iconic jets were seen flying above the likes of Southport and Crosby on both Saturday (August 9) and Sunday (August 10), after taking off from the Fylde Coast.

Local historian, Jonathon Wild, captured the action with a brilliant video of the world famous jets soaring above Crosby beach.

Watch the full video above to see the Red Arrows over Merseyside.