Pete Johnson, Carnivore Keeper at Knowsley Safari, said, "Lions were the first animals we had at Knowsley in 1971. We've had them ever since in various prides over the last 52 years. My favourite things about the lions here are they are unpredictable sometimes, I've worked with them for a lot of years, and they make you work for your money. Because of the way we keep them here at Knowsley, they have so much freedom - they have a sixacre reserve that they're in and out of every day - so managing them in that environment can be really challenging sometimes, but more often than not it's loads of fun."