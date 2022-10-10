Young people in Liverpool face covid-19 anxiety, two years on

Research shows that young people are concerned about future outbreaks and the impact on their futures.

Almost half of young people in the UK feel anxious about their future on a daily basis, new research by the Princes’ Trust has found.

The study revealed that 36% think their job prospects will never recover from the covid pandemic, the equivalent of around 2.8 million young people across the UK. A similar report earlier this year suggested that 20% felt this way.

For those from lower income backgrounds, 42% do not think their job prospects will ever recover, in comparison to 29% of those from more affluent families.

The research, conducted by Censuswide with 2,002 16 to 25-year-olds across the UK, asked young people how confident, hopeful and in control they felt of their lives and careers since the pandemic.

Young people in Liverpool

According to The Princes Trust, ‘young people from lower income backgrounds were significantly more likely than their more affluent peers to feel like their life was spiralling out of control.’

Advertisement

This is concerning for young people across Liverpool, with the local authority ranked the third most deprived in the UK, facing low wages and employment.

Research by Champs Public Health Collaborative – a public health partnership between nine local authorities across Cheshire and Merseyside - also found that young people are concerned about future outbreaks of illnesses.

The study found that across all age groups, younger people are the most concerned about new outbreaks of illnesses such as COVID-19 and flu. 29% of 16 to 34 year olds surveyed said they are ‘very concerned’, compared with only 18% of over 65s.

What’s been said?

Jonathan Townsend, UK Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust said: “Young people in the UK today are facing a unique set of repercussions from the pandemic, impacting their education, employment and wellbeing, and leaving them destabilised and debilitated. As the economic climate continues to change around us, we must not turn our back on this generation.

“With businesses, government, charities and the public working together, we can ensure the ‘Class of Covid’ is given the opportunity to take control of their lives and build a positive future. “

Advertisement

Dr Paul Fitzsimmons, Medical Director at Warrington and Halton NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It might seem surprising that those who are statistically less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19 and other winter illnesses are most concerned about outbreaks. But we know that disruption to education and social lives, plus the negative mental health impacts of lockdown, have clearly left a lasting mark on our younger generations who are now fearful of what could happen again.

“As we approach winter – and the annual spike in cases of flu, measles and COVID-19 – this highlights the need for all of us to take the steps that can help to reduce the spread.

“For the last two winters, we have all been on high alert for COVID and have changed our behaviors to help make sure we stay safe – in fact, we have seen a reduction in the number of cases of other winter respiratory illnesses, such as flu, largely due to our improved health habits. As such, it’s essential that we maintain this level of awareness and continue to practice good preventative hygiene as much as possible.