Young woman killed friend in car crash while high on nitrous oxide

Emily Bonner
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:40 BST
⚫ A woman has been jailed after crashing a car whilst driving at over 100mph after inhaling nitrous oxide, killing the passenger. Nasrin Saleh, 26, was jailed for four and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving after the fatal collision in Knotty Ash in 2021.

⚫ The family of a woman who died in a road traffic collision on the M62 last week have issued a tribute. Kate Swale, 21, was tragically killed in a collision on Saturday, 27 May. Her family said, “Kate will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her”.

⚫ Freshfields Animal Rescue is searching for a loving home for a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross abandoned on a busy Liverpool road. Used for breeding, then ditched after just having puppies, 18-month-old Mabel was found tied to a railing before being taken to the centre.

