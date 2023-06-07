Young woman killed friend in car crash while high on nitrous oxide

Woman crashes car after inhaling nitrous oxide, tribute to woman who died after M62 collision, Dog abandoned after giving birth

⚫ A woman has been jailed after crashing a car whilst driving at over 100mph after inhaling nitrous oxide, killing the passenger. Nasrin Saleh, 26, was jailed for four and a half years for causing death by dangerous driving after the fatal collision in Knotty Ash in 2021.

⚫ The family of a woman who died in a road traffic collision on the M62 last week have issued a tribute. Kate Swale, 21, was tragically killed in a collision on Saturday, 27 May. Her family said, “Kate will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her”.

