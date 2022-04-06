Bright colours, structured tailoring and comfortable shoes are the way to go this year.

The Grand National is just around the corner, and we all know it's not just about the horses; the fashion is almost as important.

It's the first time since 2019 that spectators have been allowed back to Aintree, so attendees will be looking to dress to impress for one of the most significant events in the calendar.

The pandemic meant that the Grand National Festival was cancelled in 2020 and held behind closed doors in 2021. Racegoers are now raring to go in 2022 for what is set to be a spectacular three days.

Liverpool stylist Emily Bull has been helping shoppers with what to wear, and passed on her wisdom to Donna Howitt, place strategy director at Liverpool ONE, who's sharing her top tips.

What to wear to the Grand National

Donna Howitt, Liverpool One.

Donna said: "It's all about bold, bright colours. Lots of tailored outfits, quite a structured look which will make people feel a bit more confident and safer.

“You'll certainly see that if you're going round stores from John Lewis to Arket - and everybody's favourite Zara - to get those bright pieces.

“You can wear black if you couple that with bright orange, greens or blues. Bright is the way forward. I think we're looking forward to how much brighter future."

The style award is back for Ladies Day

Olivia Buckland, (Second Right) Helen Flanagan (Rright) and other racegoers attend Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse in 2021. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Fabulous Friday is returning on Ladies Day, which includes the return of the hugely-popular Style Awards, which in 2022 are sponsored by online fashion retailer Never Fully Dressed, but what do we wear on our feet?

Donna said: "We're seeing some fantastic flats, there are some nice heels as well, but there are some really smart flats. What we're seeing is people are a lot more casual about their footwear.