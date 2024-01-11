We're taking you on a stroll down what is quite possibly the most diverse street in Liverpool.

Lodge Lane might just be the most diverse street in Liverpool. It is a multicultural melting pot where you can grab some delightful food, pick up some electricals and even walk away with a smart new haircut. We have your ultimate guide to this distinct slice of the city.

🍽️ Peppered with independent shops and restaurants, you can almost eat your way around the world without having to leave this street. From Ethiopian to Middle Eastern, Mexican to Afghan, you will surely secure something tantalising for your tastebuds. With sweet treats and snacks as well as food to keep you full all day, you're absolutely spoilt for choice when it comes to delectable delights.

🏪 Don't let the name fool you - Manchester Super Store is an award-winning one stop shop for (almost) all your grocery needs. The Independent Family Run Business is one of the largest Asian grocery retailers in the north. As well as providing basic grocery staples, there's a wide range of spices, tons of exotic fruit and veg, as well as fresh halal meat on offer. This has become a destination in itself, serving not only locals but the wider community of the city.

⚽ Tiber Football Centre is a facility with a FIFA standard full-sized pitch just off Lodge Lane in Toxteth, predominantly for young people and kids of all ages. However, they do facilitate sessions for the wider community, with a group for female refugees and men who are looking to get fit respectively. The likes of Euro 2022 winner Nikita Parris got her start here - albeit before these facilities were quite so substantial. So, it certainly has some pedigree.

📦 The shipping container 'village' opened on Lodge Lane in June 2021. It was hailed as transformative for the area; however, it has proved controversial, with tenants complaining of extortionate rents. Despite this, there are a number of businesses serving up delicious food and more from these funky containers. It's well worth a visit if you're not familiar with the area and want a taste of what locals love about this vibrant street.

A shipping container village, a huge footie pitch and gateway to one of our best parks

🏞️ We're cheating a bit with this one as it's not technically Lodge Lane, but it does act as somewhat of a gateway to Sefton Park. Spread over 235 acres, the sprawling historic green space is a Green Flag and Green Heritage-awarded site with beautiful features and monuments, including the Palm House. With tennis courts, a children's play area and a lake, it's a great place to visit and enjoy the change in seasons.

🌍 Lodge Lane is so culturally rich, it's a great example of communities coming together and celebrating the diversity which is the beating heart of the city. Whether you're a local who knows it like the back of your hand or unfamiliar with the area and yet to discover its charms, it rightly deserves to be celebrated. A home from home, a place where you'll never have to walk alone.