We’ve handpicked some of the best activities and shows in Liverpool this February.

Following its critically-acclaimed sold out season at The London Palladium, the multi-award-winning Broadway production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is coming to Liverpool Empire as part of its 2023 UK tour. Helen George, from Call The Midwife, will star as Anna. That runs from Tuesday 21 until Saturday 25 February.

Calling all Dancing Queens, The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA, THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC is coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Friday, 24 February. This tribute show brings all of ABBA's number-one hits to the stage. The show, now in its 20th year, combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and hit songs of the Swedish pop act.

