Following its critically-acclaimed sold out season at The London Palladium, the multi-award-winning Broadway production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I is coming to Liverpool Empire as part of its 2023 UK tour. Helen George, from Call The Midwife, will star as Anna. That runs from Tuesday 21 until Saturday 25 February.
Calling all Dancing Queens, The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA, THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC is coming to the M&S Bank Arena on Friday, 24 February. This tribute show brings all of ABBA's number-one hits to the stage. The show, now in its 20th year, combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes and hit songs of the Swedish pop act.
A new sculpture suspended from the ceiling at Liverpool Cathedral is now on display. Sparking questions around fossil fuels and energy consumption, the Coalescence installation is made from half a tonne of coal, the same amount needed to power a single light bulb for one year. Coalescence installation runs until Sunday 12 March.