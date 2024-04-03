The existing two-level store on Lower South John Street will increase from 27,200 sq ft to 42,000 sq ft and relaunch later this year, allowing for an increased offering of menswear, womenswear and kidswear ranges.

The new space will also feature Zara’s innovative technologies such as self-service areas and online collection points to offer customers an improved shopping experience. Iain Finlayson, Estate Director at Liverpool ONE said the expansion is a testament to the location's 'reputation as a destination for flagships'. He continued: "As one of Liverpool ONE’s leading retailers, we have no doubt that the upsized anchor store will only serve to strengthen Zara’s sustained demand and loyal customer base in Liverpool.”