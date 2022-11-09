Register
Rebel Wilson shared her visit on Instagram.

19 times famous people visited Liverpool - including Emilia Clarke, Sylvester Stallone and Mick Jagger

Liverpool has played host to some of the world’s biggest stars over the years.

By Emma Dukes
1 minute ago

Liverpool may be the home of musical legends and brilliant actors but it is also a popular tourist spot for celebs from around the globe. From Game of Thrones stars to Hollywood icons, many famous faces have been spotted across Liverpool and Merseyside.

Here are some of the best photos of celebrities visiting our mighty city over the years.

1. Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger went sightseeing ahead of The Rolling Stones’ Liverpool gig in June 2022. He shared this snap of himself and Cilla Black’s tribute statue on Twitter. Image: Mick Jagger via Twitter.

2. Sammy Davis Junior

Sammy Davis Junior visited Liverpool for a week of performances at the Empire Theatre, in April 1963. Image: Keystone/Getty Images.

3. Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton visited Liverpool ONE in May 2015, to launch her fragrance at Superdrug. Image: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty.

4. Sylvester Stallone

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone signed autographs at Goodison Park in 2007. Image: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images.

LiverpoolLegendsTom JonesStarsCelebrities
