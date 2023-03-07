DJ is the daughter of Kerry’s ex, George Kay, who died from a drug overdose in 2019

Kerry Katona and her daughter both suffered “terrifying” health emergencies on holiday in Turkey.

The singer and reality star, 42, explained to OK! Magazine that she was on holiday in Antalya with her kids and her fiance Ryan Mahoney, when eight-year-old Dylan Jorge became unwell.

The mother-of-five said: “On the last day, I was blow-drying our DJ’s hair and she collapsed, with her eyes rolling back. It was the most terrifying thing ever.

Kerry Katona officially opens The Hygrove, a new and exclusive sanctuary where members can recover from drug and alcohol addictions in peace and luxury, on May 3, 2018 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Antony Thompson for The Hygrove via Getty Images)

"Ryan picked her up and ran outside with her to get some fresh air, and she just sat there staring at me and throwing up. The hospital said her blood pressure had dropped as she was overheated and hungry."

The former Atomic Kitten star added that her youngest was so disorientated she thought Kerry’s fiance was trying to “throw her off the balcony”.

Dylan Jorge appears to be much better now as she was pictured dressed as Wednesday Addams to celebrate World Book Day.

Kerry herself also took ill on the family holiday, revealing that she had kidney stones, which she first thought were “post surgery problems” following her tummy-tuck.

The 42-year-old explained that she was in bed for most of the trip, but she did manage to make a YouTube video documenting the holiday.

The video sees the family go shopping for fake goods, swimming in the pool and Heidi celebrating her 16th birthday, whilst Kerry’s sister Lynsey gets ‘Turkey teeth’.

DJ is the daughter of Kerry’s ex, George Kay, who died from a drug overdose in 2019 - two years after the pair ended their three-year marriage.