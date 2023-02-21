Things are set to get heated in tonight’s episode after Tanya publicly humiliated Martin in her speech to Shaq

Love Island fans have reacted to Tanya Manhega’s apology to Shaq Muhammed, which left her current partner Martin Akinola “embarrassed” on Monday night.

The student, 22, from Liverpool, had been in a couple with airport security officer Shaq, from London, since day one - until her head was turned by 27-year-old Martin in Casa Amor.

Whilst Shaq, 24, slept on the day bed in the main villa, his beau ‘cracked on’ with the software engineer, who she later decided to recouple with.

The speech took place after the islanders enjoyed a party with Jax Jones.

Since Casa Amor, Tanya has been unsure of her decision and in last night’s episode, she snuck into Shaq’s bed for a late night kiss - unknowingly to Martin.

Later in the same episode, after a live show from special guests Jax Jones and Callum Scott, Tanya gathered her fellow islanders to make a public apology to Shaq as Martin stood close by.

The science student said: “I just wanna say in front of everyone that - obviously this message is for Shaq -I know when I left for Casa and came back with Martin, and I thought I was pursuing a connection and it didn’t work out.

“I’m saying this infront of everyone as I came in with Martin in front of everyone, and I can’t imagine the embarrassment you felt, and the hurt that you felt, and like how disappointed you were in me.”

She continued: “I’m so sorry for embarrassing you and making you feel hurt, and like not speaking to you all these days has been so hard, and like being in bed and you’re not there has been really hard for me.

“Even though it wasn’t the best situation bringing Martin back - sorry Martin - it has made me realise that I don’t want anyone else. It doesn’t matter who walks through this door, it doesn’t matter what happens, what challenges are there, I don’t care about winning, I don’t care about anyone speaking to me.”

The pair are currently not in a couple after Tanya brought Martin back from Casa Amor. However, they've been a couple for almost the entirety of the series and appear back together after Tayna ended things with Martin and make a public apology to Shaq in the villa.

Software engineer Martin didn’t look impressed, as Tanya added: “I only want you, and today I spoke to Martin and we did end things on mutual grounds. I couldn’t even sleep yesterday, I snuck downstairs and I kissed him [Shaq], and I just needed a hug, just anything.

“Yeah I just wanna let you know how sorry I am, and I’m never ever ever gunna do anything like that again to make you feel like that. And I just wanna let you know from the bottom of my heart, that I love you so much.”

After the heartfelt speech, the islanders cheered as Shaq gave Tanya a hug - but ITV2 viewers thought the student “humiliated” her Casa Amor partner.

One angry Twitter user wrote: “Wow! Tanya has gone from humiliating one man and then whilst apologising she completely humiliates the other man... I’m sorry but she is rude and calculating and should be called out for the way she has acted!”

Another viewer added: “Nah I take this back. Tanya is so wrong for apologising for embarrassing shaq but embarrassing Martin in the same breath. Enjoy your holiday Martin x”

Whilst a third picked up that she had not informed Martin of her last night rendezvous with Shaq prior to the speech. They wrote: “Tanya actually has no regards for Martins feelings how you saying you snuck out to the whole group without telling him first and making him look like a dickhead he deserved to know before at least.”

Following the episode, Tanya has been described as “toxic” and “horrible” by viewers who took to Twitter to share their frustration at her speech.

