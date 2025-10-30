Google

A Liverpool 8 takeaway faces a showdown to keep its premises licence next month after illegal staff were found working at the shop.

A review of the terms at Munchies on Granby Street has been launched by Home Office immigration officials with Liverpool Council. The local authority has now confirmed a date has been set for the case to be heard, brought by enforcement officers in relation to alleged breaches of the business’ right to trade.

A review of the licence for the premises will now be carried out in relation to prevention of crime and disorder. Following an inspection by the Home Office, illegal workers were identified as working at the premises. This could lead to city councillors slapping sanctions on the business, including a revocation of the late night ability to sell hot food.

A licence was granted for the business back in 2005 and was transferred to My Munchies Ltd in October last year. New documents have now confirmed an attempt was made to transfer the licence over to Iman Saeed of Sefton Park Road just days ago.

Notice of the premises review was issued by the local authority on September 30, a day after the application was submitted by Home Office officials. It said: “We have grounds to believe the license holder has failed to meet the licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, as illegal working has been identified at this premises.”

According to their website, an application for a review of a premises or personal licence must be relevant to the promotion of one or more of the licensing objectives which, under the prevention of crime and disorder, includes the prevention of immigration crime and illegal working.

Home Office (Immigration Enforcement) may, therefore, request that an existing premises licence be reviewed by the relevant licensing authority if there are concerns relating to immigration crime and illegal working in licensed premises.

Where illegal working is identified in a licensed premises involving up to two illegal workers, and it is the licence holder’s first identified instance of non-compliance with the licensing objectives, Home Office (Immigration Enforcement) will normally issue a warning letter. The warning letter relates to the identification of illegal working encountered and the impacts of further non-compliance in respect of any personal or premises licence held.

As per Liverpool Council’s licensing records, the takeaway is permitted to open until 4am daily, opening from 5pm. The premises will be assessed by members of the city council’s licensing and gambling sub-committee on November 19.