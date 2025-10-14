Mersey Tunnel closure impacting motorists next week - full details
Planned closures of the Queensway (Birkenhead) Mersey Tunnel for essential maintenance will affect traffic next week.
The closures will be in force during the following dates and times:
- 21.00 on October 20 through to 06.30 on October 21
- 21.00 on October 21 through to 06.30 on October 22
- 21.00 on October 22 through to 06.30 on October 23
- 21.00 on October 23 through to 06.30 on October 24
The Kingsway (Wallasey) Mersey Tunnel will remain open.
