Mersey Tunnel closure impacting motorists next week - full details

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th Oct 2025, 08:15 BST
Queensway Mersey tunnel toll booths, Hamilton street, Birkenhead. placeholder image
Queensway Mersey tunnel toll booths, Hamilton street, Birkenhead. | Shutterstock
Planned closures of the Queensway (Birkenhead) Mersey Tunnel for essential maintenance will affect traffic next week.

The closures will be in force during the following dates and times:

  • 21.00 on October 20 through to 06.30 on October 21
  • 21.00 on October 21 through to 06.30 on October 22
  • 21.00 on October 22 through to 06.30 on October 23
  • 21.00 on October 23 through to 06.30 on October 24

The Kingsway (Wallasey) Mersey Tunnel will remain open.

