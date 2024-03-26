Tom Cruise: Actor runs across Westminster Bridge wearing a bloody shirt during Mission Impossible 8 filming
A video shows how the Hollywood star sprinted over the bridge, wearing a bloodied shirt, as he was chased by army and police officers.
The Mission Impossible team also closed off Whitehall and Parliament Square during the shoot which took place on Sunday night - from midnight until 4am.
The 61-year-old was shooting action-packed scenes for the latest film in the Mission Impossible franchise, where he plays field agent Ethan Hunt. The A-List celebrity is known to film his own action scenes rather than using stuntmen.
The as-yet-untitled Mission Impossible 8 is scheduled to be released on May 23, 2025 after a string of setbacks. It was originally going to be called Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two but this is likely to change.