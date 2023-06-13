Register
Aldi launches new premium steak range for Father’s Day - including a £9.99 Godfather rump steak

Aldi has launched a premium steak range for Father’s Day - but shoppers need to be quick

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:33 BST

Aldi has launched a new premium steak range ahead of Father’s Day. To help treat father figures across the nation Aldi has launched the luxury range including returning shopper favourite, Godfather Rump Steak and the brand new and oh-so luxurious Specially Selected Ultimate Cote Du Boeuf.

Also joining the range of premium steaks is the returning British Wagyu Sirloin (£30.79, 1kg). Bursting with intensely rich flavour and tender texture, provided by the unique fat marbling of the wagyu meat, this steak is guaranteed to make Dad feel truly treated. The range of steaks will also come with a suggested wine pairing for the perfect accompaniment.

Aldi’s latest steak range will be available to purchase in stores from June 15. But shoppers will need to be quick as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

    Aldi has launched a new premium steak range for Father’s DayAldi has launched a new premium steak range for Father’s Day
    Aldi’s new premium steak range

    Godfather Rump Steak (£9.99, 794g)

    Specially Selected Ultimate Cote Du Boeuf (£29.99, 1kg)

    Premium British Wagyu Sirloin Steak (£30.79, 1kg).

