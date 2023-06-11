ITV are reportedly working on a series of big projects for This Morning star Alison Hammond following the Phillip Schofield scandal.

ITV are said to be working on a number of huge TV projects for Alison Hammond after Phillip Schofield left This Morning last month. On Saturday (June 10), a source confirmed to The Mirror that ITV’s chiefs are looking at other TV entertainment options for the 48-year-old, despite receiving praise from This Morning fans after she and Dermot O’Leary stepped in to fill Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s places on the show.

Willoughby took a break from the This Morning sofa after Schofield revealed he had an affair with a younger co-worker while on the show. Although Willoughby has now returned to This Morning, there are fears she could leave ITV to focus on a new project with the BBC.

A source told The Mirror: “ITV bosses want to cut a new deal with Alison. They are seriously worried about Holly talking to the BBC and fear she could be next.

“She is incredibly popular and is perceived as very honest – which is worth a lot following Phillip’s admission that he lied to everyone.”

Hammond was confirmed as Matt Lucas’s replacement on The Great British Bake Off earlier this year. The 48-year-old will co-host the Channel 4 show alongside Noel Fielding. The source added: “While Bake Off is factual, ITV don’t want to see Alison working on entertainment formats with any other channel.