Andrew Lloyd Webber has confirmed his son Nicholas has died aged 43, following a battle with gastric cancer. The 75-year-old musical theatre mogul posted on his social platforms last night (March 25) to inform his followers of the news.

He wrote: “I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital. His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. - ALW.”

It comes after Lord Lloyd-Webber revealed that Nicholas, who was also a composer, had been moved to a hospice where he was ‘battling’ gastric cancer. The star shared an update on his son’s condition earlier this week, explaining the move came about due to a bout of pneumonia.

"I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill," said Lord Lloyd-Webber in a statement. As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised.”

Following in his famous father’s footsteps, Nicholas was known for scoring the BBC One drama Love, Lies And Records and a theatrical and symphonic version of The Little Prince. He also produced his father’s Symphonic Suites at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London and was nominated for a Grammy alongside his father for a musical theatre album for Lord Lloyd-Webber’s Cinderella.

There has been an outpouring of support on Twitter from theatre stars, politicians and celebrities sending their well-wishes. Theatre producer Jason Gardiner wrote: “My deepest condolences to you and your family. This must be a very distressing time and I hope you allow yourself the opportunity to grieve properly.”

British actress Bonnie Langford said: “I’m so terribly sorry. Such sad news. Sending love and strength xx”.

