Apple have announced the new change which is one of several new aimed at helping disabled users

Apple has shared a new iPhone feature that will give users the ability to create a digital version of their own voice. The digital reproductions are part of a series of updates that are aimed at helping users with disabilities.

As part of the iOS 17 feature which will roll out on both iPhones and iPads, a new Personal Voice feature will be added to devices. Working alongside the Live Speech feature, the new software will enable users to record their voices to communicate on audio calls and FaceTime.

A Personal Voice will be created after users read along with a set of text prompts which will record 15 minutes of audio. Devices will then create digital reproductions of the user’s voice and can be used with the Live Speech feature.

Users will be able to type messages on either an iPhone or iPad which can then be read out loud by the device using your own voice. Shortcuts can also be saved of certain phrases that are spoken a lot by the user.

Those who have created a Personal Voice can then have phrases read in their own voice, instead of Siri, Apple’s digital assistant. The new technology is aimed at those with disabilities such as ALS (a rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons), who could lose the ability to speak as their condition progresses.

It comes alongside a number of new features being introduced on Apple devices in the next year. Apple is yet to announce when these updates are taking place but are set to appear at the Worldwide Developers’ Conference on Monday, June 5.

Apple have revealed the new features coming to iPhones to help those with disabilities

