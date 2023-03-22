The BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations have been announced.

Another year has passed which means that the nominees for the BAFTA 2023 Television Awards have been confirmed. BBC series This Is Going To Hurt and The Responder are leading the way with six nominations each.

BAFTAs are always an exciting time for fans of the small screen as they get to see their favourite shows, programmes and actors receive official recognition. Whether that be through its coveted Leading Actor or Leading Actress award, which this year is contested by the likes of Gary Oldman, Cillian Murpy, Billie Piper, Kate Winslet among others.

Also featured on the shortlist are a number of news programmes for their coverage of major events, whether that be the BBC’s coverage of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games or the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Along with Sky and Channel 4, news programmes have also been recognised for their coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This year’s BAFTA Television Awards 2023 ceremony will be hosted by comedian duo Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 14.

Below is a full breakdown of the many nominees at this year’s BAFTAs.

BAFTA 2023 nominees

Comedy Entertainment Programme

Friday Night Live - Channel 4

The Graham Norton Show - ITV

Taskmaster - Channel 4

Would I Lie To You? - BBC

Current Affairs

Afghanistan: No Country For Women - ITV

Children of the Taliban - Channel 4

The Crossing - Channel 4

Mariupol: The People’s Story - BBC One

Daytime

The Chase - ITV

The Repair Shop - BBC

Scam Interceptors - BBC

Drama Series

Bad Sisters - Apple TV

The Responder - BBC

Sherwood - BBC

Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Entertainment Performance

Big Zuu on Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors - BBC

Lee Mack on The 1% Club - ITV

Mo Gilligan on The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - Channel 4

Rosie Jones on Rosie Jones’ Trip Hazard - Channel 4

Entertainment Programme

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - ITV

Later…with Jools Holland - BBC

The Masked Singer - ITV

Strictly Come Dancing - ITV

Factual Series

Jeremy Kyle Show: Death On Daytime - Channel 4

Libby, Are You Home Yet? - Sky

Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela - Netflix

Worlds Collide: The Manchester Bombing - ITV

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats - Dave

Joe Lycett vs Beckham: Got Your Back at Xmas - Channel 4

The Martin Lewis Money Show LIVE – ITV

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan - BBC

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Daisy May Cooper in Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC

Diane Morgan in Cunk on Earth - BBC

Lucy Beaumont in Meet The Richardsons - Dave

Natasia Demetriou in Ellie & Natasia - BBC

Siobhan McSweeney in Derry Girls - Channel 4

Yaj Atwal in Hullraisers - Channel 4

International

The Bear - Disney+

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - Netflix

Wednesday - Netflix

Oussekine - Disney+

Pachinko - Apple TV

The White Lotus - Sky Atlantic

Leading Actor

Ben Whishaw in This Is Going To Hurt - BBC

Chaske Spencer in The English - BBC

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders - BBC

Gary Oldman in Slow Horses - Apple TV

Martin Freeman in The Responder - BBC

Leading Actress

Billie Piper in I Hate Suzie Too - Sky

Imelda Staunton in The Crown - Netflix

Kate Winslet in I Am Ruth - Channel 4

Maxine Peake in Anne - ITV

Sarah Lancashire in Julie - Sky

Vicky Mcclure in Without Sin - ITV

Live Event

Concert for Ukraine - ITV

Platinum Jubilee: Party At The Palace - BBC

The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II - BBC

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Channel 4

Jon Pointing in Big Boys - Channel 4

Joseph Gilgun in Brassic - Sky

Lenny Rush in Am I Being Unrecognisable? - BBC

Mini-Series

A Spy Among Friends - ITV

Mood - BBC

The Thief, His Wife and The Canoe - ITV

This Is Going To Hurt - BBC

News Coverage

BBC News At Ten: Russia Invades Ukraine - BBC

Channel 4 News: Live In Kyiv - Channel 4

Good Morning Britain: Boris Johnson Interview - ITV

Reality and Constructed Factual

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams - BBC

Rupaul’s Drag Race UK - BBC

The Traitors - BBC

We Are Black And British - BBC

Scripted Comedy

Am I Being Unreasonable? - BBC

Big Boys - Channel 4

Derry Girls - Channel 4

Ghosts - BBC

Short Form Programme

Always - Together TV

Biscuitland - All4

How To Be A Person - E4

Kingpin Cribs - Channel 4

Single Documentary

Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes - Sky

Escape From Kabul Airport - BBC

Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story - BBC

The Real Mo Farah - BBC

Single Drama

I Am Ruth - Channel 4

The House - Netflix

Life And Death In The Warehouse - BBC

Soap and Continuing Drama

Casualty - BBC

EastEnders - BBC

Emmerdale - ITV

Specialist Factual

Aids: The Unheard Tapes - BBC

The Green Planet - BBC

How To Survive A Dictator With Munya Chawawa - Channel 4

Russia 1985-1999: Traumazone - BBC

Sport

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Production Team - BBC

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Production Team - BBC

Wimbledon 2022 Production Team - BBC

Supporting Actor

Adeel Akhtar in Sherwood - BBC

Jack Lowden in Slow Horses - Apple TV

Josh Finan in The Responder - BBC

Salim Daw in The Crown - Netflix

Samuel Bottomley in Somewhere Boy - Channel 4

Will Sharpe in The White Lotus - Sky

Supporting Actress

Adelayo Adebayo in The Responder - BBC

Anne-Marie Duff in Bad Sisters - Apple TV

Fiona Shaw in Andor - Disney+

Jasmine Jobson in Top Boy - Netflix

Lesley Manville in Sherwood - BBC

Saffron Hocking in Top Boy - Netflix

