Register
BREAKING

BAFTAs 2024: All the nominees including Barbie, Saltburn and Wonka

Films and actors will be recognised in the prestigious awards ceremony.

By Holly Allton
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:18 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It's almost time for one of the most hotly-anticipated events of the year.

The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) will be held on Sunday, February 18, where films, actors and more will be recognised for their achievements and contributions to the film industry over the past year. 

Here you can find every category and nominee for the BAFTAs. You can watch the ceremony unfold on BBC One.

Best Film

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

  • All of Us Strangers

  • How to Have Sex

  • Napoleon

  • The Old Oak

  • Poor Things

  • Rye Lane

  • Saltburn

  • Scrapper

  • Wonka

  • The Zone of Interest

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

  • Blue Bag Life

  • Bobi Wine: The People’s President

  • Earth Mama

  • How to Have Sex

  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Best Film Not In The English Language

  • 20 Days in Mariupol

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Past Lives

  • Society of the Snow

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Documentary

  • 20 Days in Mariupol

  • American Symphony

  • Beyond Utopia

  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

  • Wham!

Best Animated Film

  • The Boy and The Heron

  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

  • Elemental

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Director

  • Andrew Haigh for All of Us Strangers

  • Justine Triet for Anatomy of a Fall

  • Alexander Payne for The Holdovers

  • Bradley Cooper for Maestro

  • Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

  • Jonathan Glazer for The Zone of Interest

Best Original Screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Barbie

  • The Holdovers

  • Maestro

  • Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • All of Us Strangers

  • American Fiction

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Leading Actress

  • Fantasia Barrino for The Color Purple

  • Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall

  • Carey Mulligan for Maestro

  • Vivian Oparah for Rye Lane

  • Margot Robbie for Barbie

  • Emma Stone for Poor Things

Best Leading Actor

  • Bradley Cooper for Maestro

  • Colman Domingo for Rustin

  • Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers

  • Barry Keoghan for Saltburn

  • Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

  • Teo Yoo for Past Lives

Best Supporting Actress

  • Emily Blunt for Oppenheimer

  • Danielle Brooks for The Color Purple

  • Claire Foy for All of Us Strangers

  • Sandra Hüller for The Zone of Interest

  • Rosamund Pike for Saltburn

  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

The BAFTAs 2024 will be held on February 18.The BAFTAs 2024 will be held on February 18.
The BAFTAs 2024 will be held on February 18.

Best Supporting Actor

  • Robert De Niro for Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Robert Downey Jr for Oppenheimer

  • Jacob Elordi for Saltburn

  • Ryan Gosling for Barbie

  • Paul Mescal for All of Us Strangers

  • Dominic Sessa for The Holdovers 

Best Casting

  • All of Us Strangers

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • The Holdovers

  • How to Have Sex

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Cinematography

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Costume Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hair

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Maestro

  • Napoleon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

Best Original Score

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • Saltburn

  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best Production Design

  • Barbie

  • Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Oppenheimer

  • Poor Things

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Sound

  • Ferrari

  • Maestro

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Oppenheimer

  • The Zone of Interest

Best Special Visual Effects

  • The Creator

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Napoleon

  • Poor Things 

Best British Short Animation

  • Crab Day

  • Visible Mending

  • Wild Summon

Best British Short Film

  • Festival of Slaps

  • Gorka

  • Jellyfish and Lobster

  • Such a Lovely Day

  • Yellow

EE Rising Star Award

  • Phoebe Dynevor

  • Ayo Edebiri

  • Jacob Elordi

  • Mia McKenna-Bruce

  • Sophie Wilde

Related topics:Bafta Awards