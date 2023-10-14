BBC Broadcasting House sprayed with red paint

Police say it is not yet clear whether the vandalism at BBC House is connected to recent protests over the broadcaster's refusal to call Hamas terrorists.

The scene at BBC Broadcasting House in London, after red paint was sprayed over the entrance. Picture date: Saturday October 14, 2023.

BBC’s Broadcasting House headquarters in London has been targeted and daubed in red paint. Presenter Victoria Derbyshire posted images and footage of the scene showing the vandalised revolving glass doors and pale stone brickwork at Portland Place as she arrived for work on Saturday morning.

The BBC has faced criticism in recent days for maintaining its editorial stance not to describe Hamas militants as terrorists. But the Metropolitan Police said the incident has not yet been linked to any protest group.

Hundreds of protesters later gathered outside the media headquarters which was the starting point for a major pro-Palestinian march in the capital. Palestine flags and supportive placards were waved as people chanted, with Metropolitan Police and community support officers stationed nearby. More than 1,00 officers are being deployed to police the thousands expected to show solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Portland Place piazza was closed off, with metal barriers in place behind yellow cleaning-in-progress warning signs. Large brooms could be seen leaning against the glass doors, with the paint spread over the pavement and stonework.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are aware of criminal damage to a building in Portland Place, W1A. At this stage there is no suggestion this is linked to any protest group.”