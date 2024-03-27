Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bizarre video shows a man towing a metal fence from his mobility scooter along a main road. The man was spotted dragging the fence down the road as he stopped at traffic lights.

The footage shows the steel palisade fence tied to the scooter’s headrest while the man tows it on the road behind him in Grimsby.

A man tows a metal fence from his mobility scooter in Grimsby. The man was spotted dragging the fence along as he stopped at traffic lights.

Dean Goodall, 40, was in the lane next to the scooter driver and recorded the video. He uploaded the video to Facebook saying: “And they say Grimsby is boring.” The 10-second clip has got thousands of views and shares online. One social media user joked: “Must be a driving of-fence!” Another added: “Looks like a gate crasher to me.”

Dean said: “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. My friend was driving and I saw this old fella dragging this metal fence behind him. It was palisade fencing you see at music concerts or fairs. I've only just moved to Grimsby and I've never seen anyone transporting a fence like this before."